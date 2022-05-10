Edmonds College students to participate in Ethics Challenge May 12

What are the consequences of poor ethical behavior? Sixteen students at Edmonds College will use teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills to discuss real-life scenarios about ethics during the Ethics Challenge Thursday, May 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The challenge has a quiz show format and teaches ethics through the analysis of real situations. Each team will be given seven minutes to discuss its given scenario and three minutes to present solutions in front of community members, Edmonds College faculty, and State Farm agents.

Edmonds College and nine State Farm agents from Bothell, Lynwood, Mukilteo, Everett and Seattle are sponsoring the annual Ethics Challenge Event. The event will be in the Black Box Theater in Mukilteo Hall at Edmonds College.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending must preregister online.