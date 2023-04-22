Edmonds College student Jasmine Payne selected for Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award

Edmonds College student Jasmine Payne was honored at the 2023 Student Civic Leadership Awards as one of three Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award recipients. Payne was recognized at a ceremony at the Museum of Flight on Friday, April 21.

Payne advanced for consideration for the Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award after being selected as the recipient of Edmonds College’s Presidential Student Civic Leadership Award. The Student Civic Leadership Awards recognize outstanding student leaders from Washington Campus Compact member campuses in Washington and Idaho for their work in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship work. As the Governor’s Award winner, Payne will receive a $1,000 stipend.

“Jasmine’s story is truly inspirational. She has overcome many obstacles to become a valuable student leader determined to help her classmates shape better futures for themselves,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Jasmine’s work on campus in the Career Action Center is invaluable.”

Payne is the first point of contact for students entering the Career Action Center seeking help with their job search. She supports other students with resume assistance, on-campus job searches, food assistance and much more.

Payne is working on her own education and helping fellow students find their next step, and she is also a single parent of three young boys. Despite any challenge that might arise from this, she comes into the office with enthusiasm every day. Her co-workers consider Payne someone who is caring and skilled, traits she shares with all the students who come to the Career Action Center for help. Each student Payne helps finds her to be very knowledgeable about finding jobs and resources and a supportive listener.

Payne, who is working toward an associate degree in nursing at Edmonds College, overcame a tough start in life to thrive. She dropped out of middle school and struggled with addiction for much of her young adult life. She eventually utilized resources to change her path and found a new way to live for herself and her boys, relearning who she is as a person and finding her voice.

“I was very surprised to learn I won the Governor’s Award. It’s surreal,” Payne said. “I used to always be a follower in school. Being recognized, turning my life around, and being seen as a leader is amazing. I’m so happy and proud of myself.”