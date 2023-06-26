Edmonds College receives recertification through 2026 for cybersecurity programs

The Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency have recertified Edmonds College as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense through 2026.

Edmonds was one of the first institutions in the state of Washington to offer classes in digital forensics and data recovery and has been at the forefront of cyber defense education since 1999. Edmonds students receive real-world experience by conducting work as digital forensics examiners and cybersecurity analysts with local and national businesses.

“It is great to have been recognized and recertified once again as a Center of Excellence,” said instructor Steve Hailey. “We are internationally recognized, so our students come from all over the globe and have gone on to start their own successful digital forensics, data recovery, and cybersecurity businesses.”

Since 2017, Edmonds has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence by top subject matter experts in the cyber defense field based on the strength of its cyber defense and digital forensics programs, instructor expertise, and close alignment to stringent criteria and relevant knowledge units (KUs).

Edmonds offers a two-year associate degree in cyber defense and digital forensics, plus certificates that students can finish in as little as two quarters.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/go/cyber-defense.