Edmonds College receives $3 million grant for health care training program

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a $3 million grant to Edmonds College for its health care training program for low-income students.

Innovations in Creating Access To Careers in Healthcare (I-CATCH) began in 2010 with a Health Profession Opportunity Grant. This grant has been extended and will fund the program through September 2021.

“This award is a testament to I-CATCH’s decade-long success in making health care training more accessible in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

I-CATCH participants receive academic and community support services while they prepare for a well-paying, high-demand position in the healthcare industry. The program provides access to academic advising, financial assistance, job coaching and more. Participants can train for a variety of positions, including patient care technician, EKG technician, medical assistant, nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician and alcohol and chemical dependency prevention specialist. Those interested in participating can apply online.

While being managed by Edmonds College, I-CATCH also serves students at Everett Community College, Skagit Valley College and Whatcom Community College. The program’s goal in 2021 is to enroll 210 individuals: 90 at Edmonds College, 60 at Everett Community College and 40 each at Skagit Valley College and Whatcom Community College.

In addition to the three colleges, other I-CATCH partners include: Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, WorkFirst, Workforce Snohomish, Business Access, Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest, TRAC Associates and over 100 other regional health care employers.

To learn more, visit edcc.edu/catch.