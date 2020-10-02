Edmonds College receives $2.2 million federal grant to support student success

Edmonds College has been awarded a competitive federal Title III grant totalling more than $2.2 million to further increase student access, progression, and completion through online learning.

EC will receive the funds over a five-year period, allowing EC to increase the quality of online learning, provide more flexibility of program options for students, and enhance online student support services. This grant directly aligns with the college’s strategic and comprehensive planning and includes a focus on addressing equity gaps.

“We are proud to be chosen as the recipient of a Title III Strengthening Institutions grant,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Edmonds College is committed to serving our students in innovative ways. This grant will allow us to focus on our students’ needs by building an enhanced technological infrastructure, providing professional development opportunities for faculty, and developing intentionally designed online programs to support student achievement and retention.”

The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program. Strengthening Institutions grants are awarded to eligible institutions of higher education seeking to expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of the institution.

This is the third time EC has been a recipient of a Title III grant. In 2008, EC was awarded a Title III grant which helped the college to improve its institutional effectiveness, assessment, and data infrastructure. EC’s first awarded Title III grant, received in 2000, established the college’s Organizational Development and Employee Training program, the institutional research office, and the Technology Resource Center, which provides technology support to employees.