Edmonds College President Singh selected for the Aspen Institute’s Presidents Fellowship

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced Tuesday that Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh was selected for the inaugural class of the Aspen Presidents Fellowship.

This program, made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase & Co., focuses on developing a sustainable and comprehensive reform agenda that advances excellence and equity in student outcomes at scale.

Selected through a competitive process, Dr. Singh will work closely with a faculty of leading community college presidents and senior staff from the Aspen Institute over the next year. They will learn about practices at field-leading colleges, analyze their students’ graduation and post-graduation outcomes, and advance reforms to improve student outcomes.

“I am honored to be selected and looking forward to working with the Aspen leadership and collaborating with such a dedicated group of college presidents,” said Dr. Singh, who completed the Rising Presidential Fellowship offered by the Aspen Institute in 2017-18. “Edmonds College is already committed to improving outcomes for all students. I look forward to continuing that work along with our faculty and staff as I gain new skills and knowledge within this program.”

This class of fellows represents the diversity of our nation’s community colleges. They lead institutions across 14 states that collectively educate over 280,000 students in incredibly varied settings.

“Scaled improvements in student outcomes at our nation’s community colleges requires excellent leadership,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. “I am continually inspired and motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to the work of advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and I look forward to supporting them as they improve outcomes for their students.”