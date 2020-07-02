Edmonds College now offering online summer youth camps

Edmonds College is offering 100% online, summer youth camps from now through the week of Aug. 17. Camps will be led by live instructors from the college and Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education. Choose from a variety of programs in the arts, language acquisition, coding, video game design, and more.

“Our camps are about much more than learning new subjects — they’re also about building confidence and resilience,” said long-time art instructor J. Carlos Valdez.

See the full camp schedule and register on the college’s Continuing Education website. Prices start as low as $149.

Featured camps:

Fun With Photography! | Ages 11-16 | July 27-31

Campers will explore the principles of composing a great photograph and learn how to make the most of their cameras. No professional equipment necessary — any digital camera will do.

Python Programmers | Ages 8-11 and 11-14 | Aug. 3-7

Python is one of the world’s fastest-growing programming languages and is used by Google, NASA, YouTube, and the CIA. Campers will learn how to code with Python to create engaging apps and games. In partnership with Black Rocket.

Watch a short course video to learn more.

Drawing Discovery | Ages 11-16 | Aug. 3-7

Drawing is the foundation of the visual arts, and anyone can learn to draw. Campers will learn how to draw realistically using line and contour, shape and form, light and shadow, space and depth, proportion and perspective, and principles of composition.

World of Water Color | Ages 11-16 | Aug. 3-7

This workshop will focus on the foundations of watercolor painting, such as brush skills, how to control water and watercolor paints, mixing colors, and creating simple shapes and stunning textures for any watercolor painting.

eSports Apprentice: Streamers and Gamers | Ages 8-11 and 11-14 | Aug. 17-21

This camp teaches the basics on how to become the next pro gamer, streamer, or gamecaster. Campers will develop game-play skills and compete using Black Rocket’s eSports games and apps, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments, use professional streaming software, and most importantly practice online safety. In partnership with Black Rocket.

Watch a short course video to learn more.

Make Your First Video Game | Ages 8-11 and 11-14 | Aug. 24-28

Campers will make their first video game in this one-of-a-kind class. Conceptualization, play experience, level design, graphics, sounds, and simple coding are just some of the concepts that will be explored. In partnership with Black Rocket.

Watch a short course video to learn more.