Edmonds College names Athmar Al-Ghanim as 2020-21 student trustee

The Edmonds College Board of Trustees selected its eighth student trustee. Athmar Al-Ghanim was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to serve from July 1 through June 2021.

“My goal is to help people in need locally and globally,” Al-Ghanim said. “I want to help people in any way that I can. Working on the Board of Trustees, which serves all students, despite age, financial stability, and other factors, will allow me to put my best skills forward and toward a community I love.

“I’ve found that Edmonds College is a place I can call home. My instructors have been advocates for my education, and I want to be the same for my fellow students.”

Al-Ghamin is a senior at Edmonds-Woodway High School and is enrolled in EC’s Running Start program, a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college level courses without paying tuition. Running Start students also receive both high school and college credit for classes completed at the college level.

“Athmar is uniquely qualified for this position. She is dedicated to serving others, and we look forward to her bringing the students’ voice to the board during this challenging time,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh.

Al-Ghanim is pursuing an associate in science degree with a focus in biology and hopes to transfer to University of Washington-Seattle next fall. She is a personal tutor for Kumon, a widely recognized tutoring center for students eager to get ahead in their education. She’s led numerous projects at Kumon while maintaining individualized schedules and curriculum to fit each student’s needs.

Other community involvement and service projects include: Building educational centers in Third World countries for disadvantaged students, advocating for and feeding the homeless, volunteering at the Redmond Community Garden, and educating underprivileged youth in Arabic at Dar Alarqam, a Muslim community center in Lynnwood.

Al-Ghanim will serve on the board with Dr. Tia Benson Tolle, director of Advanced Materials at The Boeing Company; Adrianne Wagner, vice president for Quality Improvement at the Everett Clinic; Wally Webster, board vice chair and former senior vice president of Bank of America; Emily Yim, executive director of the Washington Alliance for Better Schools; and Carl Zapora, board chair and CEO of Zapora Consulting, LLC and former CEO of Public Hospital District No. 2 Snohomish County.

More information on EC governance can be found at edcc.edu/governance.