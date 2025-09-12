Edmonds College launches health care post-baccalaureate program to enhance access to graduate school

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Edmonds College is introducing a post-baccalaureate program designed to increase accessibility to graduate education in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies and physical therapy.

“Whether you’re navigating prerequisite courses, seeking clinical exposure, or refining your personal statement, we can offer strategic guidance at every stage,” said program director Julie Povick, who will team with Dr. Glen Tamura to instruct the program.

Developed by experienced health care practitioners and former admissions committee members, the Edmonds College postbacc program cultivates a collaborative environment that simulates a clinical setting, the college said in a news release. Participants can expect a supportive community that fosters a sense of belonging and encourages mutual goals of success in healthcare education.

The program’s flexible structure allows students to begin their studies at any quarter and tailor their coursework to meet individual needs. Offering options for fully online, hybrid or in-person classes, the program suits a variety of schedules, making it accessible for all.

Key features of the curriculum include a strong focus on the soft skills that graduate schools prioritize, the college said. Participants will receive guidance on navigating the application process, as well as tips for identifying extracurricular activities that align with their busy lifestyles.

For a fee of just $65 per quarter, students will benefit from a comprehensive suite of offerings, including:

Quarterly Guest Speakers: Engaging talks from a diverse array of providers, patients, current graduate students, and representatives from social service agencies on the social determinants of health.

Unique Certificate Opportunities: Access to mentoring and community partnerships that will significantly enhance application strength.

MCAT Test Preparation: Resources for MCAT preparation, discounted products, tutor connections, and proctored practice testing opportunities.

Application & Essay Workshops: Support in the application process and essay composition, led by experienced former admissions committee members.

A Strong Community: A vibrant postbaccalaureate community providing online and in-person supportive interactions with quarterly check-ins.

A Detailed Certificate of Completion: A certificate to validate the acquisition of essential soft skills required for success in medical, dental, PA, and PT/OT programs and beyond.

For additional information and to apply, please visit our website at edmonds.edu/healthcare-postbacc.