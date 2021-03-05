Edmonds College is open, spring quarter starts April 5

Edmonds College is open for spring quarter, which starts April 5. For the health and safety of our community, most classes and services will be provided online. Some classes with a hands-on component will be offered in person. Strict social distancing guidelines will be maintained.

To view the spring quarter class schedule and register, go to edmonds.edu/schedule. If you have a hands-on class, follow these instructions for returning to campus: edmonds.edu/return-to-campus.

The EC Back to School Guide for Spring Quarter 2021 provides new and returning students with information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more. For assistance, join a Zoom call at edmonds.edu/tritonlive or contact the campus operator, by calling 425.640.1459 (press 0) or texting 425.243.0867.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edmonds.edu/coronavirus.