Edmonds College hosting Enroll Edmonds Day Sept. 10

Edmonds College students are encouraged to get a head start on the 2022-23 academic year by attending Enroll Edmonds Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall quarter starts Monday, Sept. 19.

During Enroll Edmonds Day, students can pick up their parking passes, shop for books and visit services available to help them during the upcoming year. Edmonds College staff will be on hand to answer questions as students explore the campus.

“Student success is our number-one priority, so we encourage students and their families to attend Enroll Edmonds Day on Sept. 10,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Our faculty and staff are excited to see our students in person and cannot wait to help them familiarize themselves with the campus and showcase all our services that students can utilize.”

Here are some of the offerings available during Enroll Edmonds Day:

Registration, advising, financial aid and testing

Financial Aid, Enrollment (Registration), Advising, and the Cashier’s Office are located on the first floor of Lynnwood Hall. Testing is located in Mountlake Terrace 152 (near the lobby). For international students, please visit Snohomish Hall 301 for advising and registration.

Purchasing books

The campus Bookstore is located on the first floor of Brier Hall. The Bookstore will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.

EdPass/ORCA card (bus pass)/tech help

For students that need an Edmonds College EdPass/ORCA Card (bus pass), visit Alderwood Hall 103. The Student Technology, Advice and Resource Team (START) will also be there to assist students with IT or other tech questions. Students can also skip the line and get their EdPass or EdPass/Orca Card online.

Parking permits

Students who will be driving to campus must have a parking pass. Permits are available in the Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness (SSEP) Office (Woodway 214). Carpool permits are also available from SSEP.

Laptop loan program

To be successful, students will need a computer for online and hybrid classes. Edmonds College has a limited number of Chromebooks and equipment to lend to students. Chromebooks will be available in the Library on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students must be enrolled for fall quarter 2022 to qualify for the technology equipment loan program. If approved, students will be required to sign a borrower’s agreement and may be required to provide proof of enrollment at the time of equipment pick-up.

Equipment will be distributed (while supplies last) on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall in the Library.

Explore campus and campus services

Many services will be open for Enroll Edmonds Day, including: Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness (SSEP) in Woodway 214, the Office of International Programs (OIP) in Snohomish 301, English Language Acquisition (ELA) in Mukilteo 304, Pre College (EdCAP, I-BEST, HS+/GED, IHS) in Mukilteo 403, the Triton Student Center in Brier, the Veterans Center in Lynnwood Hall 215, the Triton Student Resource Hub & Food Pantry in the Olympic Building, Athletics and Seaview Gym, on-campus housing, the Center for Families, and more. Guided tours are offered weekly on Wednesdays. Register for a tour and learn why Edmonds College is the place for you. Campus Map and Driving Directions.

Activate Triton ID

Triton ID allows students to access G Suite applications, including their new student email (Gmail), connect to campus wifi, log in to computer labs, access library resources, log in to checked-out Chromebooks, and connect to virtual computer labs. Students can follow these steps to activate their Triton ID. For new students who have registered for fall quarter, their Triton account was created after Aug. 29. If a student registers after Aug. 29, their Triton account will be created within 24-48 hours.

COVID-19 requirements

Everyone is welcome to come Sept. 10, including family and friends. Visitors experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, a recent loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, diarrhea, muscle aches, or headache, should stay home. Let’s keep everyone safe!

Campus tours

If students cannot attend Enroll Edmonds Day and need to visit campus another time, check out the college’s in-person and virtual hours, or sign up for a guided campus tour.