Edmonds College hosting an immigrant and refugee fair on April 16 

Edmonds College will host a resource fair for immigrants and refugees on Tuesday, April 16, in Room 202 of Woodway Hall. The fair will have two sessions: noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

“Edmonds College wants to provide support and resources to our burgeoning immigrant and refugee population on our campus and in our community,” said Anne Penny, director of business outreach. “As these newcomers seek education and training, we want to help them succeed.”

The fair will provide information about various resources available to immigrants and refugees, including employment training, food assistance, health care, housing, legal aid, tutoring, child care, and more.

The resource fair is open to the public, and free parking is available in lots O and P.

To register or learn more, contact Izzy Sanders at izzy.sanders@edmonds.edu.