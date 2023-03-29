Edmonds College Foundation to hold annual gala at Lynnwood Event Center

The Edmonds College Foundation will hold its annual INSPIRE gala on April 22 at the Lynnwood Event Center. Funds raised this year will help the foundation continue providing scholarships, emergency funding, and investments in educational opportunities.

“The evening promises to be great fun for all our generous donors and sponsors who participate,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “It’s a night where we celebrate our students’ successes, and it is vital in ensuring we can continue to provide valuable resources to them.”

The 2023 Edmonds College Foundation INSPIRE Gala features:

Online auction (April 19-22)

Dinner and live auction (starts at 6 p.m.)

Hors d’oeuvres on the red carpet, provided by the Edmonds College Triton Taste food truck

Dessert Dash featuring cakes by the Edmond College Baking and Pastry Arts department

Student Engagement Showcase highlighting various exciting and transformative programs available to students and the community

After-party with the Edmonds College Salsa Band

Inspiring speeches from students and alums

Go to edmonds.edu/inspire to participate and give.

The highlight of the INSPIRE gala will be student and alum testimonials about the transformational impact scholarships and emergency funding have had on their educational journey. This year’s keynote student speaker will be alumna Azi Bayati.

When Bayati registered as a student at Edmonds in 2017, she was a single mom of two young kids making a low-wage income as a preschool caretaker. She came to Edmonds hoping for a better life for herself and her kids and soon enrolled in the computer science program. Soon after enrolling, Bayati was hit with financial hardship, threatening her ability to stay in school. Her presentation will highlight the Edmonds College Foundation’s impact in keeping her on track toward graduating, and the transformational impact education can have on an individual’s life.

The event proudly welcomes Fortive as its title sponsor for the third year. Fortive has supported the foundation and the gala for six years.

“At Fortive, we value education and believe that all students who aspire to continue their education deserve the chance to do so,” said Fortive Vice President Kirsten Paust. “We support the Edmonds College Foundation and the INSPIRE Gala because it plays a critical role in enabling students to pursue their educational dreams.”

The event will also feature the Associated Students of Edmonds College as its Dreambuilder Sponsor; The Boeing Company as its Spotlight Sponsor; TFS Advisors, First Security Bank, Community Transit, Tulalip Tribes and Gesa Credit Union as its Impact Partners, and more than 20 mission, corporate, and community partner sponsors.

“INSPIRE 2023 is an exciting time for our community to gather in support of the transformational impact of higher education on students and our community,” said Tom Bull, executive director of the Edmonds College Foundation. “Please join us in-person or online, be inspired and make an impact on our collective future.”

To learn more about how you can support EC students, contact Elaine Hall at elaine.hall@edmonds.edu or call 425-640-1514. To donate, visit edmonds.edu/about-edmonds/foundation.