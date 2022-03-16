Support student success at Edmonds College Foundation fundraiser April 9 

The Edmonds College Foundation is hosting its annual fundraising event, INSPIRE 2022: A Benefit for Student Success, April 9 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. For more than 37 years, the foundation’s annual fundraiser has raised money to help students succeed in their educational journey.

This year’s benefit is a hybrid event, where donors, students, staff and community members can participate both in person and online. The INSPIRE 2022 events include:

Dinner, live auction, and Student Showcase at Lynnwood Convention Center

Dessert dash featuring decadent desserts made by EC Culinary Arts students

Live entertainment by EC Soundsation

Online auction and program at www.edmonds.edu/inspire April 6 through April 9

The Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund provides financial support via scholarships and emergency grants. It also invests in the Triton Student Resource Hub’s food pantry and innovative student-centered programs that enhance the teaching and learning experience.

“The generosity of our donors plays a vital role in sustaining the Student Success Fund and ensuring that Edmonds College can meet the needs of students who may require financial assistance,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The annual INSPIRE benefit on April 9 will bring us together as one community to highlight the generosity of our donors and celebrate the successes of our students.”

The highlight of INSPIRE will be Edmonds College student testimonials about the transformational impact scholarships and emergency funding have had on their educational journey. This year, Rubye Hayden and Crystal Larson are the featured students. Both have pursued their academic dreams, thanks in part to the support that they have received from the Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund.

The event is supported by Title Sponsor, Fortive; Dreambuilder Sponsor: Associated Students of Edmonds College; Spotlight Sponsor: Boeing Company; Impact Sponsors: Comprehensive Wealth Management, TFS Advisors, Raymond James McMurray Group, First Security Bank, Community Transit, and US Bank; and more than 15 other local businesses who support the event as mission partners or corporate sponsors. The event is supported by a committee of community members and the foundation, led by committee chair and EC faculty member, Nicole Galipeau.

To learn more about how you can participate and support Edmonds College students, contact elaine.hall@edmonds.edu or call 425-640-1514. To make a donation, visit edmonds.edu/foundation.