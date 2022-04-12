Edmonds College Foundation raises $358,000 during INSPIRE Benefit

The Edmonds College Foundation raised $358,000 during its April 9 INSPIRE 2022 Benefit, exceeding its original goal of $325,000. The benefit raises money for the Student Success Fund, which helps students succeed in their educational journey through scholarships, emergency funding, and impactful programs.

Participants were in a giving mood during the Saturday night event — the first in-person gala celebration in nearly three years. Over 290 people participated online or in person at the Lynnwood Convention Center to celebrate alumni, current students and the transformational power of education.

“It was a special night on Saturday,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Our students have shown remarkable resilience over the last three years. The community support for Edmonds College remains strong, and through the generosity of our donors and sponsors, we can ensure that our extraordinary students can overcome hardships. I am touched by the generosity and support of our community members as well as employees of the college.”

The 2022 INSPIRE Benefit featured a dinner and live auction. Culinary students designed the featured appetizer for the evening, while the baking and pastry arts department created desserts highlighted during the Dessert Dash, which raised over $16,000. The evening concluded with a performance by Soundsation, a choral group comprised of Edmonds College students.

The event’s keynote speaker was Crystal Larson, who is pursuing an associate in science degree with plans to transfer to a university and study aerospace manufacturing. She has been able to pursue her education at Edmonds College thanks to the scholarship support that she has received from Edmonds College Foundation.

Larson grew up facing financial hardships and never thought college would be within reach. Ultimately, she simultaneously enrolled in school and worked, and through sheer dedication and determination, she was able to thrive. Early in her academic pursuits, Larson overcame a job layoff. Thanks to support from the Student Success Fund, she remained enrolled and continued her education undisrupted.

“Through Edmonds College, I was able to have the finances to continue my education,” she said. “That scholarship was the determining factor that helped me decide I should stay in college.”

The title sponsor for a second consecutive year was Fortive. In addition, there were two Dreambuilder sponsors: Associated Students of Edmonds College and the Tulalip Tribes. The Spotlight sponsors were the Boeing Company and Kaiser Permanente. The Impact sponsors were Comprehensive Wealth Management, TFS Advisors, Raymond James McMurray Group, First Security Bank, Community Transit, the Everett Clinic, and US Bank. Finally, there were 20 mission partners and corporate sponsors. The committee chair was EC faculty member and alumnus Nicole Galipeau.