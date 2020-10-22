Edmonds College Foundation awards over $277K in scholarships

The Edmonds College Foundation awarded over $277,000 in scholarships to 153 students for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, the foundation is able to provide critical support to students who might not otherwise be able to continue their studies during this time of intense financial hardship,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Our donors make it possible for us to fulfill our mission of expanding access to higher education.”

In addition to 137 annual scholarships, the foundation awarded three bachelor of applied science scholarships totaling $7,000 and 13 Complete the Dream Scholarships totaling more than $14,000. The foundation will continue to support students through winter and spring quarters by awarding Complete the Dream Scholarships and emergency assistance.

Emily Goldston is a recipient of The West Family LPN Scholarship and is studying nursing at EC. “Trying to keep our heads above water, during this time of lay-offs and uncertainty has become that much more difficult,” said Goldston. “With this money, I will be able to complete my program and achieve my lifelong goal of becoming a registered nurse.”

Goldston currently works as a certified nursing assistant at Seattle Children’s Hospital in the Cancer Care Unit. “For 24 hours out of the week, I get to make children, who are battling cancer, smile. I get to show up for them and be someone who listens. I get to help both them and their parents through some of the worst times of their lives. It is such an honor to do the job that I do,” she said.

Marcel Aguilar is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and one of two recipients of the U.S. Marine Corps Support Group Scholarship. He struggled to transition from an active duty marine to a student veteran until he found a support system at EC in the Veterans Resource Center. Aguilar now provides support for others through his work in the Project Home Club and as a resident assistant for the college’s on-campus housing.

“This scholarship is my first, and I just can’t express how much this means to me,” said Aguilar. “With this scholarship I’ll now be able to purchase the necessary books and supplies for my courses.” Aguilar’s goal is to become the first tribal member in his family to graduate from college, and he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in environmental technologies to assist in the fight against global warming.

“Many students are on the brink of quitting because of the new challenges they are facing, including the uncertainty that arises from COVID-19 and the transition to remote learning,” said Brad Thomas, executive director of the foundation. “But a scholarship or emergency funding assistance brings hope. It gives confidence to stay the course. As we continue to face uncertain times, your support lets students know that our community values education and that their educational journey matters.”

To learn more about supporting the Student Success Fund for EC students, contact brad.thomas@edcc.edu or call 425-640-1884. To learn more about the Edmonds College Foundation or make a donation, visit edcc.edu/foundation.