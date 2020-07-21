Edmonds College extends remote operations through Aug. 28, possibly longer

Edmonds College will extend its remote operations and continue serving students and the community remotely through at least Aug. 28, pending further developments.

Edmonds College is still in Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan based on Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state. However, the college is planning for the Aug. 1 transition to the back-to-school plan for all institutes of higher education.

Students not attending in-person classes are encouraged to not come to campus. All services are available remotely and staff and faculty are available via email and/or virtual appointments. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/summer2020. Students can register for fall classes by visiting edcc.edu/schedule.

Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice. Events can’t resume until Snohomish County is approved to move to Phase 3 and college leadership has determined it is safe to do so based on guidance from the Snohomish Health District.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edcc.edu/coronavirus.

