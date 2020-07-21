Edmonds College extends remote operations through Aug. 28, possibly longer

Edmonds College is still in Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan based on Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state. However, the college is planning for the Aug. 1 transition to the back-to-school plan for all institutes of higher education.

Students not attending in-person classes are encouraged to not come to campus. All services are available remotely and staff and faculty are available via email and/or virtual appointments. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/summer2020. Students can register for fall classes by visiting edcc.edu/schedule.

Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice. Events can’t resume until Snohomish County is approved to move to Phase 3 and college leadership has determined it is safe to do so based on guidance from the Snohomish Health District.