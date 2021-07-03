Edmonds College extends remote operations through Aug. 1, will fully open in person Sept. 7

Edmonds College announced that it will continue to serve students remotely through Aug. 1 “for the health and safety of our campus community.”

The exception will be a few hands-on, on-campus classes, the college said.

Summer quarter classes begin July 6, and face coverings are required when on campus. The college will begin offering limited in-person services by appointment only Aug. 2 through Sept. 3. Starting Sept. 7, the college will fully open in-person services. Check the college website for updates.

For the health and safety of those in on-campus labs and hands-on courses, the college said it continues to follow the stricter guidance of Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan.

Students should be on campus only if they are attending in-person classes, picking up class-related materials, checking out technology, picking up or dropping off a child at the Center for Families, or visiting the campus food pantry.

Edmonds College will also continue to offer all services remotely and staff and faculty are available via email or virtual appointments. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edmonds.edu/summer2021. Students can register for summer and fall classes now. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice to keep the campus community safe.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edmonds.edu/coronavirus.