Edmonds College extending remote operations through at least March 19

Edmonds College announced Monday that it will extend its remote operations and continue to serve students and the community virtually through at least March 19, 2021 — with the exception of a few hands-on, on-campus classes.

While the college has remained open during the COVID-10 pandemic, it has been offering most classes and services virtually online. The college said it is extending that practice — for the health and safety of the campus community — through at least March 19. Check the college website for updates.

For the health and safety of those in on-campus labs and hands-on courses, EC continues to follow the stricter guidance of Phase 2 of the Higher Education and Workforce Training COVID-19 Requirements Plan based on Gov. Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan through the end of fall quarter.

Students who are not attending in-person classes should not come to campus. All services are available remotely and staff and faculty are available via email or virtual appointments. Information on advising, emergency funding, financial aid, updates and alerts, resources, and more can be found at edcc.edu/winter2021. Students can register for winter classes by visiting edcc.edu/schedule. Questions may be directed to the campus operator, by calling 425-640-1459 (press 0) or texting 425-243-0867.

On-campus hosted events remain canceled until further notice. Events can’t resume until Snohomish County is approved to move to Phase 3 and college leadership has determined it is safe to do so based on guidance from Snohomish Health District partners.

All college updates, resources, and information about COVID-19 are available at edcc.edu/coronavirus.