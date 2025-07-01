Edmonds College designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense through 2030 

Edmonds College has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) through the 2030 academic year.

Institutions that receive a CAE-CD designation have met the rigorous requirements set forth by the program’s sponsor, the National Security Agency (NSA). The NSA awards CAE-CD designations to institutions that commit to producing cybersecurity professionals who will reduce vulnerabilities in our national infrastructure.

Edmonds was one of the first institutions in the state of Washington to offer classes in digital forensics and data recovery, and has been at the forefront of cyber defense education since 1999. Edmonds students gain real-world experience by working as digital forensics examiners and cybersecurity analysts for local and national businesses.

“We pride ourselves in providing students a hands-on experience with real clients and solving real-world cybersecurity issues,” said instructor Mike Andrew. “To receive designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense is a testament to the strength of our program and our NSA-recognized staff. We are grateful for this recognition.”

Since 2017, Edmonds has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence by top subject matter experts in the cyber defense field based on the strength of its cyber defense and digital forensics programs, instructor expertise, and close alignment to stringent criteria and relevant knowledge units (KUs).

Edmonds offers a two-year associate degree in cyber defense and digital forensics, as well as certificates that students can complete in as little as two quarters.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/cyber-defense.