Edmonds College Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program receives $575K grant

The Edmonds College Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) received a $575,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) that will help support the program through the end of 2026.

The CAP is an eight-week, 300-hour tuition-free intensive program held at the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC) at Paine Field. The training prepares students with hands-on experience and culminates in an AMSC badge of completion—a credential that opens doors to apprenticeships and entry-level jobs in construction and skilled trades..

“Thanks to this generous grant from WSDOT, and the ongoing support of Sound Transit and other partners, our students can continue to gain the skills and experience they need to access higher-paying careers,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “This funding is an investment in their future—and in building a skilled workforce to meet the demands of Washington’s infrastructure projects.”

The funding comes from WSDOT’s Pre-Apprenticeship & Supportive Services (PASS) Grant Program, which assists in growing and supporting the diversity of the department’s highway construction workforce. The program targets outreach toward socially disadvantaged individuals, including those aging out of foster care, young adults who have left the juvenile rehabilitation system, people experiencing homelessness and others facing barriers to employment across Washington state.

CAP is intentionally designed to remove financial barriers, making high-quality training accessible to a diverse range of learners. Graduates leave the program with foundational knowledge, practical experience and a clear pathway into well-paying careers.