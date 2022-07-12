Edmonds College awarded grant for new AI lab through incubator network 

Edmonds College Tuesday was awarded a $40,000 grant from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), Dell Technologies and Intel, as part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Incubator Network Initiative. The funds will go toward building an AI incubator for greater access to AI computing power, tools and resources, aiming to foster the skills needed for future jobs.

A total of 15 colleges were selected based on criteria determined by AACC, Dell Technologies and Intel. Edmonds College is the only college in the state of Washington to be accepted and funded by the Incubator Initiative. In addition, the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges awarded Edmonds College another $36,000 to fund this program.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our college to build a curriculum that will give our students the tools and resources they need to build AI-focused careers,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “I want to thank Dell and Intel for this incredible honor and opportunity for our students. Edmonds College is leaning into the future.”

“Our students often talk about AI and now we have the opportunity to build a curriculum that will launch their careers,” said Dr. Carey Schroyer, dean of Edmonds College STEM. “We’re so ready and excited to get started.”

In January 2022, AACC, Dell Technologies and Intel announced a joint commitment to grow Intel’s AI for Workforce Program from 18 states to 50 by 2023. In addition to receiving the grant, Edmonds College has also joined the AI Incubator Network to connect with community colleges across the nation on strategic economic development opportunities, participate in discussions about learning pathways, strategize on student engagement in AI programs, and gather best practices from each other and industry leaders.

“AI has become an increasingly important focus for community colleges as providers of workforce education for multiple industries,” said Walter G. Bumphus, Ph.D., president and CEO, AACC. “Working together with peers and across sectors will enhance the ability of our colleges to advance and scale this curriculum across the nation to ensure that students earn the skills needed to fill these jobs and begin meaningful careers.”

“Congratulations to grant-winner Edmonds College,” said Adrienne Garber, senior strategist, higher education, Dell Technologies. ” We are very proud of their involvement in the AI Incubator Network program with Dell, Intel and AACC and we look forward to their continued contributions.”

Students from all backgrounds are encouraged to participate in Edmonds College’s related curriculum and new AI lab once completed. There is no prior tech or coding knowledge needed, only foundational math skills.