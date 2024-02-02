Edmonds College awarded $532,500 to install electric vehicle charging stations around campus

Edmonds College has been selected to receive $532,500 through the Washington State Electric Vehicle Charging Program (WAEVCP).

This funding will be utilized to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers in parking lots across the campus, contributing to a cleaner and greener future for the community, according to a news release.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Commerce Director Mike Fong announced over $85 million in grants to fund nearly 5,000 EV charging stations across the state on Thursday.

“One of the most important ways we can make electric vehicles an option for more people is by providing more charging stations,” Inslee said. “More and more Washingtonians are choosing to go electric, to the point we now have the second highest rate of EV adoption in the nation.”

These new chargers will benefit the college community and play a crucial role in addressing existing gaps in EV charging infrastructure within the local area.

By expanding access to EV charging stations, the campus is taking a significant step towards reducing emissions, improving air quality, and promoting sustainable transportation options.

“We thank the Department of Commerce for recognizing our commitment to sustainability and selecting our college for this significant opportunity,” said Edmonds President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Together, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.”