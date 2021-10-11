Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features alumnus Lorenzo Townsend

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Lorenzo Townsend, a photographer, artist and EC alumnus. The exhibit is titled “Divergent/Interpretations” and features a series of digitally edited photographs that find beauty and wonder in everyday objects.

“My hope in showing these works is to get people to look at the world in a new way, and to see art in all things,” Townsend said. “The subject of my images are things we all walk by daily and overlook, but if you take the time to look deeper you can appreciate the beauty and richness of what’s all around.”

The exhibit runs now through Dec. 10, with a virtual artist reception 1-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Attendees can join the reception at edmonds.edu/gallery.

Townsend worked as a television news photographer for KIRO, KING, and KUTV for more than 40 years before coming to EC to earn his associate degree in visual communication. During his time as a student, his work was exhibited at Lynnwood City Hall, the Washington Conservation Commission, the EC Art Gallery, and the Mountlake Terrace Hall Art Wall.

Townsend’s current exhibit has been an opportunity to rediscover his identity and express himself more boldly. “I have spent most of my life trying to hide in the shadows,” he said. “I am Black and large, so that has been hard to accomplish. Through this exhibit, you are looking at me stepping out of the darkness and into the spotlight, revealing my heart and soul through the art I’ve created, and allowing others to see the world through my eyes.”

The art gallery is sponsored by the college’s visual arts department, library, and Center for Student Engagement and Leadership. The gallery is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. It is located on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, Wash. To learn more, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.