Edmonds College Art Gallery fall exhibition presents ‘Metamorphosis’ by Abigail Nnaji

Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall art exhibition is featuring “Metamorphosis,” with the works of renowned Nigerian interdisciplinary artist Abigail Nnaji. This exhibition will showcase Nnaji’s powerful sculptures and installations, which delve into the transformative experiences of immigrants.

Nnaji is a visionary artist whose work explores themes of migration, community and the female gender. Through her evocative sculptures and installations, she uses repurposed materials to create thought-provoking pieces that resonate with audiences worldwide. Her work has been featured in prestigious institutions and private collections, and she is a passionate advocate for mental health, women artists and girl-child education.

“Metamorphosis,” poignantly explores the journeys immigrants undertake, navigating cultural shifts, language barriers, financial obstacles and discrimination. Nnaji’s use of coffee bags and paper as materials serves as a powerful metaphor for the transformations experienced by immigrants, both physically and emotionally.

“We’re excited to host Abigail Nnaji’s ‘Metamorphosis’ in our gallery,” said Audineh Asaf, faculty chair of the art department. “The themes she explores — migration, community, and transformation — will resonate with many members of our campus community, including students, faculty and staff. I believe her work will foster meaningful reflection and dialogue throughout our campus.”

Nnaji is a Nigerian interdisciplinary artist who explores various mediums to find connections and tell stories. After earning a bachelor’s in fine and applied arts from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and majoring in painting, she began exploring three-dimensional forms at a graduate level. Through sculptures, installations, painting and printmaking as her medium, Nnaji delves into themes related to human existence and connections.

Nnaji’s works are featured in both private and public collections, including the Yemisi Shyllon-Museum of Art in Lagos, Nigeria, and the Embassy of Spain Residence in Abuja. She has participated in many group exhibitions, including some solo exhibitions. Nnaji is the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN).

Nnaji’s exhibition is on display Oct. 18 to Nov. 24 on the third floor of the college’s Lynnwood Hall at 20000 68th Ave. W.

The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A reception celebrating the exhibition will be held at the gallery 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Admission is free. For more information, visit edmonds.edu/gallery.