Edmonds College announces name changes for several academic divisions 

Edmonds College has announced name changes for its academic divisions, effective April 1. This change aims to align the program names with current industry standards, thereby enhancing marketability and recognition for graduates, the college said in a news release.
“Edmonds College has always been a place of progress, and we strongly believe in staying relevant,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “We changed the name of the college in 2020 to reflect the scope of programs we offer. These changes show our growth and commitment to being educational leaders.”
The reorganization and new names include:
-
-
-
-
-
-
School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Professional Education
You can learn more about Edmonds College’s academic programs at edmonds.edu.
|
FORMER NAME
|
NEW NAME
|
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Division
|
School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
|
Health and Human Services Division
|
School of Healthcare and Human Services
|
Humanities and Social Sciences Divisions
|
School of Humanities and Social Sciences
|
International Division
|
School of English Language Studies
|
Pre-College Division
|
School of Academic Foundations
|
Business Division
|
School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Professional Education
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.