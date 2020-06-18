Edmonds College 2020 commencement ceremony online Friday

To ensure the health and safety of participants, the Edmonds College 2020 Commencement celebration will be online and available for viewing at edcc.edu/commencement at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19. There will be messages from Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh, Associated Students Executive Officer for Administration Brenda Obonyo, and more. In addition, the 2020 commencement program will be available for download.

“During this time of upheaval, our graduates have shown extraordinary resolve,” Singh said. “They have enriched our classrooms, strengthened our community, and proven themselves as leaders. I’d like to congratulate all 2020 graduates for achieving their academic goal.”

Brenda Obonyo, who served as student government executive officer for administration, will be this year’s student commencement speaker. Obonyo earned an associate in science degree from Edmonds College. She will transfer to the University of Washington this fall to study informatics.

“We fought hard and overcame so much to get to where we are now,” Obonyo said. “The fact that we got here is a testament to our resilience.”

Additionally, all 2020 Edmonds College graduates are invited to walk in the 2021 commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Graduates’ families and friends are also invited to attend.

Ways to participate in Edmonds College Commencement 2020 on social media:

Post a selfie using one of the EC graduate Facebook filters

Use the hashtag #TritonGrad2020

Tag and/or mention Edmonds College:

Facebook: @edmondscollege

Twitter: @edmondscollege

Instagram: @edmonds_college

