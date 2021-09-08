Edmonds Coho Fishing Derby set for Sept 11

Anglers are invited to join the fun at the Edmonds Coho Derby, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

“The Coho are in!” is a frequent refrain heard around the docks this time of year. Large runs and hatchery stocks of coho, or “silver,” salmon have made their long migration down the coast, and are headed for their natal streams here at home. Joining the fun in 2021 (and only in odd-number years) are large returns of pink, or “humpy,” salmon. The combined action has resulted in some spectacular fishing days for hardcore anglers and newcomers alike.

This annual fundraiser has big cash prizes for both adult and youth divisions. And, even if the big one gets away, your $30 derby ticket also enters you in a grand prize drawing: A fully rigged Kingfisher boat with Yamaha outboards valued at $75,000, courtesy of the Northwest Fishing Derby Series sponsors.

Visit local tackle shops for derby tickets and expert help with the right gear and techniques for success. Or you can visit www.EdmondsCohoDerby.com for online tickets, rules and weigh-in information.

The weigh-in deadline is at 2 p.m. sharp at the Edmonds and Everett locations. The awards ceremony and the winning fish will be on display at the Port of Edmonds at 3:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Puget Sound Anglers – Sno-King Chapter volunteers. All funds raised contribute directly to charitable events and fishing enhancement in the local community.