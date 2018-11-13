Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers supporting Nourishing Network during holidays

Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds invites you to help feed a hungry neighbor this holiday season. Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, Cline will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from jewelry repairs and watch battery replacements to the Nourishing Network, a non-profit organization founded in 2014 through the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

The Nourishing Network program is comprised of over 40 community partners who combine their efforts to help not only feed homeless and hungry students, but also provide essential services that aid in reducing stress over basic needs.

To help nourish the over 600 Edmonds School District students who are currently homeless and hungry, the Nourishing Network provides weekend meals to 145-plus students in 19 schools on a weekly basis. Holiday meals and summer meals are also provided to families, feeding over 25 students for a six-week period. Beyond addressing food stability, the Nourishing Network also provides monthly portions of hygiene products and clothing, as well as rent and transportation assistance and student mentoring.

“We’re happy to support an organization like the Nourishing Network,” says owner Andy Cline. “What they do for the Edmonds community is truly beautiful, and we want to help give back in any way we can.”

Cline Jewelers is located at 105 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.