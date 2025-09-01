Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show returns Sept. 7

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

For more than 20 years, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has been an all-ages favorite — and it’s back from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds.

Don’t miss the Hot Rod Hangout along 5th Avenue North, featuring food trucks, a free 21-plus beer garden and live bands with all-ages viewing.

The band schedule:

Noon-1 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

1:30 – 2:45 p.m. The Nasty Habits

3:15 – 4:30 p.m. Under the Puddle

The awards ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.

As always, North Sound Church will provide a free pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4th and Bell.

See the event map here.

Learn more here.