Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show returns Sept. 7

For more than 20 years, the Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has been an all-ages favorite — and it’s back from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds.
Don’t miss the Hot Rod Hangout along 5th Avenue North, featuring food trucks, a free 21-plus beer garden and live bands with all-ages viewing.
The band schedule:
Noon-1 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis
1:30 – 2:45 p.m. The Nasty Habits
3:15 – 4:30 p.m. Under the Puddle
The awards ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.
As always, North Sound Church will provide a free pancake breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4th and Bell.
See the event map here.
Learn more here.
