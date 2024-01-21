Edmonds Chamber to host schools superintendent Jan. 24 for community update on school bond, levy

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner will be the guest speaker at an Edmonds Chamber of Commerce-sponsored community update at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the newly renovated Edmonds Library.

Miner will provide an overview of the upcoming school construction bond and replacement technology/capital levy.

The chamber’s new Community Update series includes after-hours events to inform members and guests. Attendees can anticipate time to mingle with fellow community members before and after an informational presentation from a community leader. Light refreshments will be provided. The Jan. 24 event is free and open to all ages.

Event details can be found here.

You can learn more about the bond and levy measures here.