Edmonds Center for the Arts says it will require proof of vaccine or COVID test for all patrons

The Edmonds Center for the Arts announced Tuesday that it is joining other Pacific Northwest performing arts venues in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry to all performances and events in the theater. A proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours will also be accepted, the ECA said.

Masking is also required inside ECA, and all patrons, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear masks, except while actively eating or drinking, the ECA announcement said. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask.

The ECA will open its 2021-22 season with live performances starting in September.

“With the goal of balancing ease of use for patrons with safety, we will accept photos or copies of vaccine cards/test results or electronic proof, along with a valid photo ID,” the announcement said.

Those unable to be fully vaccinated, including children under 12, must provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test (taken within 48 hours of performance). Self-reported negative test results that are not from a test provider, laboratory, or health care provider can’t be accepted.

For now, the policies will be effective through the end of December 2021, the announcement said, adding the ECA “will continue reevaluating these policies on a weekly and monthly basis, making updates and modifications as needed.”