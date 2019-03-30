Edmonds Center for the Arts hosting young professionals happy hour April 5

The Edmonds Center for the Arts will be hosting a special young professionals, pre-show happy hour from 6-7:30 p.m. before the Danilo Brito concert on Friday, April 5.

The event will be a great way for young professionals to meet each other and socialize before the show. The event offers a young professional’s package for $15, which includes admission to the performance, light snacks and a drink voucher.

Brito is a mandolin soloist and composer known for his unique, culturally-rich, Brazilian Choro music.

To register online, click here and select the YPROF ticket type at checkout.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

