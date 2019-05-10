Edmonds Center for Arts announces 13th season aimed at serving ‘vibrant community’

Edmonds Center for the Arts on Thursday announced its 13th season, which starts Sept. 21 and runs through May 2020. Full season subscriptions, 8+ and 5+ show packs and single tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595 or visiting www.ec4arts.org.

Lynnwood Honda and Windermere Edmonds are full season sponsors for the 2019/2020 Season.

“We are really proud of this new season,” ECA Director of Programming Gillian Jones said. “A point that our staff and boards take pride in – and that we strive for audiences to share – is that this 2019/20 line-up is curated, it’s diverse and, most importantly, it moves us forward in our connections to the vibrant community that ECA serves.”

ECA offers substantial discounts and benefits on full season subscriptions (30%), as well as a 20% discount on 8+ and a 15% discount on 5+ show packs.

In addition to the main stage season, ECA offers Saturday Matinees for community members of all ages. This year’s line-up includes the classic film White Christmas (1954), which is presented as a sing-along with lyrics on the big screen; Dan & Claudia Zanes’ sensory-friendly performance of folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook Dan Zanes’ House Party!: A Family Roots Music Treasury; The Adventures of Prince Achmed with live musical accompaniment by Miles and Karina, who were commissioned by Northwest Film Forum to compose a new score for the 1926 silent film; and Creole for Kidz, with Zydeco artist Terrance Simien. Tickets to matinees are $10. Low-income families and older adults are eligible for $2 tickets, through ECA’s Arts for Everyone program.

ECA’s Film Cabaret Series also continues this season. These screenings of classic films feature stunning cinematography and iconic music that were made to be experienced on the big screen. Each film is preceded by a cabaret-style happy hour on the ECA Stage, spotlighting live musicians. The series kicks off with Casablanca (1942) on Oct. 10, featuring Cabaret Act Max Hatt / Edda Glass, and continues with Funny Girl (1968), Some Like It Hot (1959) and The Pink Panther (1963). Tickets to Film Cabaret events are $20 (cabaret + film)/$10 (film only).

For more information, visit www.ec4arts.org or call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595.

Edmonds Center for the Arts’ 2019/2020 Season

India.Arie

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

$44-$79

Naturally 7

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

$24-$59

Los Lobos

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

$39-$74

Kelly Hall-Tompkins, “The Fiddler Expanding Tradition”

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

$19-$49

Jake Shimabukuro

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

$34-$69

Jeremy Dutcher

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

$19-$44

Keller Williams’ “PettyGrass” ft. The Hillbenders

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

$19-$49

Rodney Crowell, “The TEXAS Tour”

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

$19-$54

Seattle International Comedy Competition

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

$19-$39

CeCe Winans

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

$39-$74

Mavis Staples

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

$39-$74

Shesh Besh

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

$19-$49

Hiplet Ballerinas

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

$19-39

Tom Papa

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

$19-$39

International Guitar Night’s 20th Anniversary Tour

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

$19-$49

Masters of Hawaiian Music with George Kahumoku Jr, Nathan Aweau & Jeff Peterson

Saturday, March 21, 2020

$19-$54

Joan Osborne & The Weepies

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

$29-$64

Meow Meow

Thursday, April 2, 2020

$24-$59

Boogie from the Bayou/Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience with Beausoleil avec Michel Doucet

Saturday, April 18, 2020

$19-$54

Derina Harvey Band

Friday, April 24, 2020

$19-$44

Holly Near

Friday, May 1, 2020

$19-44

Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Friday, May 15, 2020

$19-$49

Jacob Jonas The Company, “CRASH”

Thursday, May 21, 2020

$29-$54