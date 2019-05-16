Edmonds CC’s Project Home to raise funds for students facing homelessness

Edmonds Community College’s Project Home Ambassadors (PHA) student club has one goal –– to help students who are facing homelessness with housing expenses, which can sometimes seem insurmountable.

Across the U.S., about one-third of community college students go hungry and 14% are homeless, according to 2017 national survey by the University of Wisconsin of more than 33,000 students at 70 community colleges.

Over the past year, PHA was able to award $16,000 in scholarships to assist 24 Edmonds CC students with housing expenses, including monthly rent, move-in fees/deposits, and hotel costs.

“We were able to keep these students in a home and make sure they continued their education and career dreams,” said Luke Botzheim, director of Edmonds CC Housing.

To meet the increasing need for scholarships, PHA will be hosting a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, with Swizzle and the Skid Rogues, and emceed by Vince Valenzuela in the college’s Black Box Theatre. A silent auction will also be held.

The club has set a fundraising goal of $20,000, and a local bank has already stepped up to help the club meet its goal. HomeStreet Bank will donate $5,000 to PHA and has also provided funding for the entertainment and emcee.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To purchase tickets or make a donation, go to blackboxedcc.org.

Sponsors include: HomeStreet Bank, Bridges International, Edmonds CC Athletics, Edmonds CC Foundation, Edmonds CC Housing Office. Donors to the silent auction include: OBED Galleries and Allan Carandang.

For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.