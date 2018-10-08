Edmonds CC to host two candidate forums Oct. 9, Oct. 16

Edmonds Community College will host two question-and answer candidate forums for the upcoming Nov. 6 general election.

Candidates for the Washington State Legislature from the 32nd District and the 21st District will appear at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

U.S. Congressional candidates from the 1st, 2nd, and 7th districts will appear at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Both events will be in the college’s Black Box Theatre in Mukilteo Hall, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For directions and a campus map, visit edcc.edu/campus.

Free and open to the public, the events are sponsored by Edmonds CC in partnership with Sno-Isle Libraries, the NAACP, The Daily Herald, League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, American Association of University Women, and Snohomish County Elections and Voter Registration.

The forums will be moderated by Jon Bauer, The Daily Herald’s editorial page editor.

Each candidate, after giving a brief introduction, will have an opportunity to address issues that affect Washington state on a local, state, or national level.