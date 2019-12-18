Edmonds CC to host free “Careers in Electronic Discovery’ seminar Dec. 21

Electronic discovery is a fast-growing field, and law firms, government entities, businesses, and other employers are searching for professionals with expertise on the subject. Those interested in learning more about the field should attend Edmonds Community College’s “Careers in Electronic Discovery” seminar from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, on campus in Meadowdale Hall, room 124. This seminar is free, open to the public, and appropriate for all experience levels.

Related to digital forensics, electronic discovery refers to any process where electronically-stored information is found or secured for administrative, civil, or criminal matters. Because of the increasing need for electronic discovery, the average annual salary for an analyst in the U.S. is more than $100,000.

The seminar will cover processes used in the collection and preservation of electronically stored information, current trends in the field, and the requirements for Edmonds CC’s new Electronic Discovery and Digital Forensics Specialist Certificate of Completion.

“I’m not aware of any other institution in the state that has such a comprehensive electronic discovery curriculum,” said Steve Hailey, an Edmonds CC Information Security and Digital Forensics instructor. “There are plenty of opportunities for hands-on work, and classes are taught by practitioners and recognized experts in the field.”

Hailey will lead the seminar alongside Edmonds CC instructor Mike Andrew. Hailey and Andrew have more than 50 years combined experience and are subject matter experts for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs. They will be joined by guest speaker Sean Selin, a lawyer in the electronic discovery analysis and technology group at K&L Gates.

Edmonds CC is a recognized leader in educating and training cybersecurity professionals to meet workforce demands and has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

To register for the seminar, go to infosec.edcc.edu/seminars. For a campus map and directions, visit edcc.edu/campus.