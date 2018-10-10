Edmonds CC to host career fair Oct. 16

Edmonds Community College will host a fall quarter career fair on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Approximately 40 local employers with full-time, part-time, and seasonal employment opportunities will be present. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall 202 on campus.

This free event will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: health care, hospitality, legal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, child care, information technology, manufacturing, and more. Attendees gain valuable networking and employment opportunities.

Current students, alumni, and community members seeking jobs are invited. Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers, and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.

Here are some potential questions for employers:

What are you looking for in a candidate?

What are the biggest challenges of this job?

What would a typical work day be like?

What are the most important tasks or components of this position?

If you’re a local employer who’s interested in having a table at the career fair, contact Ronee Burchinal at [email protected].

For more information, visit edcc.edu/careerfair. Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.