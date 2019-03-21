Edmonds CC to hold info session March 21 for former Art Institute of Seattle students

Edmonds Community College will host an information session from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, for former students of The Art Institute of Seattle in the wake of its Seattle campus closure on March 8.

“We want former Art Institute of Seattle students to know that we’re here to help as they explore options for continuing their education,” said Mark Di Virgilio, Edmonds CC’s Director of Entry Services. “Transitioning to another college brings up many questions about transferring credits, programs, and financial aid.

“We want to simplify the process as much as possible to get these students back on track with their educational and career goals.”

Former students will have an opportunity to get their questions answered in person. A team of admissions representatives, advisors and financial aid, and faculty will be on hand to answer questions about financial aid, programs of interest, and transferring credits.

Campus tours will focus on the following programs of interest: Culinary Arts, Visual Communications and Music.

“We want to provide students with the necessary information to make an informed decision about their next step,” Di Virgilio said. “Our college has a variety of programs that align with former Art Institute programs, and we want these students to know that Edmonds CC has a place for them.”

To RSVP, email [email protected], go to edcc.edu/ais, or call 425-640-1706.

The session will be held on campus in Meadowdale Hall 124. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus.