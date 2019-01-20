Edmonds CC student appointed as state board legislative intern

An Edmonds Community College student with a passion for advocacy and service has been appointed to serve as a Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) legislative intern.

“I am really humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” said Mustapha Samateh, who will serve during the winter academic quarter. “The internship is a way for me to widen my horizon toward my academic and career goals.”

Samateh moved to the U.S. from Gambia almost two years ago to pursue a college degree. His dedication and pursuit of social justice grew through volunteering with the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) where he advocates for the rights of children and young people in Gambia.

Samateh currently serves as an Edmonds CC student government executive officer and is pursuing an associate’s degree.

“As a political science major, this is a great opportunity for me, because it will allow me to better understand the legislative process and apply some of the skills I’ve learned in my classes,” he said.

Samateh credits his mentor and Edmonds CC student government advisor Wayne Anthony and Edmonds CC political science department head Robin Datta for playing a vital role in motivating him toward his academic goals. He plans to transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science with an interest in communications and international relations and would like to pursue a career with the United Nations.

“Mustapha Samateh’s selection to serve as a legislative intern for the Washington SBCTC represents the state board’s desire to work with student leaders within the community and technical college (CTC) system,” said Dr. Edward Esparza, SBCTC policy associate, Student Services. “His proven track record as a student leader on his campus is indicative of his commitment to representing and advocating for students on his campus and within the CTC system.

“We look forward to working with Mustapha in the continued development of his leadership skills through this opportunity.”

Samateh was one of two students selected. Kristina Pogosian of Tacoma Community College will also serve as an intern.

The interns’ duties will include working with SBCTC’s legislative director, and communications and student services departments. They will also provide reports on legislative affairs to the Washington State Community and Technical Colleges Student Association.