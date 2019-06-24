Edmonds CC President Amit Singh to speak at June 27 Edmonds Chamber luncheon

Edmonds Community College President Dr. Amit Singh will be the guest speaker at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon this Thursday, June 27 at Edmonds CC’s Gateway Hall, Room 352, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Singh joined Edmonds CC in June 2018 as the school’s fifth president, replacing Jean Hernandez, who retired.

Singh holds four graduate degrees — a doctorate in economics, a master’s in finance, a master’s of business administration, and a master’s in economics. In the past, he served as provost and senior vice president, chief academic officer, dean, assistant dean, full- and part-time faculty at four different community colleges in three different states.

Before joining academia, he worked as a senior financial analyst with a corporate governance consulting firm and as an investment analyst with a brokerage firm. He also worked as the chief executive officer of a startup company in Atlanta, GA.

The June 27 chamber meeting will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You can learn more and register here.