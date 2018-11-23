Edmonds CC plans series of free career exploration workshops

Edmonds Community College will host a series of free “Kick-Start Your Career” on-campus workshops throughout the remainder of the year.

Workshops will be held from:

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 | Snohomish Hall, room 219

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 | Snohomish Hall, room 219

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 | Mountlake Terrace Hall, room 138

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 | Mountlake Terrace Hall, room 138

Workshops will feature career exploration where participants will be guided through tools to uncover career paths best suited for them. After selecting potential careers, attendees will research the economic outlook of their selected career, and investigate the educational requirements for that field. Academic advisors will also be on hand to help plan the next steps to achieving their career goals.

Current students, alumni, and community members are invited. To register, call the Counseling Resource Center at 425-640-1358.

Edmonds CC is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.