Edmonds CC offers several youth summer camps

Edmonds Community College is offering a variety of educational youth summer camps.

Each camp has its own dates, times, fees and age limits, but generally are for kids ages 8-15 and last a few hours each day. Check each camp topic for specific age requirements, times and fees.

Topics include Python programming, virtual reality, Minecraft mods, smartphone photography and watercolor painting, among others.

For more information about the camps, click here. Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W.