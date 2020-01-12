Edmonds CC Martin Luther King Jr. celebration to feature keynote speaker Nikkita Oliver Jan. 16

Edmonds Community College will host a free Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Thursday, Jan. 16 with keynote speaker Nikkita Oliver.

Oliver is a Seattle-based creative, community organizer, abolitionist, educator, and attorney. She has opened for Cornel West and Chuck D of Public Enemy, performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and appeared on “The Breakfast Club,” KUOW’s “The Week in Review,” and “Cut Stories.” Her writing has been published in the South Seattle Emerald, Crosscut, the Establishment, Last Real Indians, Seattle Weekly and the Stranger.

Oliver is the co-executive director of Creative Justice, an innovative arts-based approach to ending youth incarceration and eliminating racial disparities. She organizes with No New Youth Jail and the Seattle Peoples Party.

As the first political candidate of the Seattle Peoples Party, Oliver ran for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Without receiving any corporate donations, she came in third out of 21 candidates in the general election.

Oliver will speak from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on campus in the Black Box Theatre, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The 12:30 p.m. keynote is only open to students and Edmonds CC employees. Tickets are free and are available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m. The 6:30 p.m. keynote is open to the community. Tickets are free and may be reserved by visiting edcc.edu/mlk or calling 425-640-1448.

Other Martin Luther King Jr. campus events for students include:

• MLK Jr. Birthday Party — 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Triton Student Center in Brier Hall

Cupcakes, Struggle and Freedom punch, music, and activities.

• “Selma” Movie Screening

2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Center for Student Cultural Diversity and Inclusion, Brier Hall

Watch this 2014 historical drama based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery, Ala. voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr., James Bevel, Hosea Williams, and John Lewis.

• MLK Fireside Chat: “MLK to Me”

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in Brier Hall lobby

Join a discussion about the Civil Rights Movement with Edmonds CC faculty and staff.

For directions and a campus map, visit edcc.edu/campus. For more information about these events, visit edcc.edu/mlk. Due to potential inclement weather, please visit edcc.edu for campus closure information on the day of the event(s).