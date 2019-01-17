Edmonds CC, Lynnwood police investigating report of campus sexual assault Wednesday

Edmonds Community College issued an alert Wednesday afternoon regarding a reported sexual assault on campus.

According the school’s Triton Alert, issued via email when issues of campus safety and security arise, the assault was reported as taking place between 9 and 10 a.m. Wednesday on the service road near the Edmonds CC horticulture buildings.

Preliminary information indicates two or more males in a white passenger vehicle pulled the reporting individual into the vehicle, where the sexual assault was reported to have occurred, the alert said.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information about this crime is asked to call Campus Safety and Security at 425-754-0154.

Lynnwood police spokesman Commander Sean Doty said Lynnwood police are also working to contact the person who reported the assault.