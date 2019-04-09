Edmonds CC honored with national marketing and PR awards

The Edmonds Community College’s Marketing and Public Information office took home a Paragon award and a national Rising Star award at the recent annual National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) national conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Edmonds CC earned a silver Paragon in the Brochure-Booklet category for its Student Resource Guide.

The Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. This year’s competition drew 1,939 entries from 262 colleges across the U.S. and Canada.

Laura Daniali, communications specialist of Edmonds CC’s marketing and public information office, was named NCMPR’s 2019 National Rising Star.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many amazing community college marketing and communications professionals,” said Daniali, who has worked at the college since 2016. “I’ve been inspired by the many talented people I’ve met through NCMPR over the past two years and their hard work and dedication to championing the power of community and technical colleges to transform students’ lives and our communities through education.”

The Rising Star award recognizes newcomers who have demonstrated special creativity or ability in marketing and public relations and show evidence of a promising future in the field.

Daniali was also named NCMPR District 7’s Rising Star. She was recognized at an awards ceremony at the NCMPR District 7 conference in Boise, Idaho in October. Since Daniali won the district award, she was automatically qualified for consideration of the national award.

In the short time she’s been at Edmonds, Daniali has quickly become recognized as a highly valued employee, a self-starter, and a true rising star. She writes most of the college’s messaging, including press releases, letters, talking points and speeches, and serves as the college’s backup public information officer.

“Ms. Daniali is proactive not only in her pursuit of continuous improvement through her own professional development, but also in exploring possible avenues of improvement for both internal and external communication at the college. She is uniquely skilled and exemplifies the qualities honored by the Rising Star Award,” said Dr. Amit B. Singh, president of Edmonds CC.