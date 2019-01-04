Edmonds CC grad, Brier resident named ‘Rising Star’ by Society of Women Engineers

The Society of Women Engineers has recognized Washington State University Everett electrical engineering senior Kaitlin Ferguson, 19, with one of the national association’s Rising Star awards.

Fifteen awards are given annually to celebrate students’ contributions to the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), the engineering profession, their campus and the community.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the support from the same community I am passionate to promote,” said Ferguson, an Edmonds Community College graduate who lives in Brier. “SWE has given me numerous opportunities to excel and has motivated me to work even harder in 2019.”

Ferguson serves as the SWE president, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers secretary, a Boeing Scholar and a student ambassador at WSU Everett. With other members, she assisted in planning the first student-organized engineering Dinner with Industry event at WSU Everett in the fall. She will accept the award at SWE’s conference in Bellevue in April during a formal awards banquet.

Ferguson held a quality engineering internship at Boeing during the summer, shadowing radio-frequency engineers. She will work full-time for Boeing as a laser and electro-optical mechanical design engineer upon graduation in the spring, working on military-grade, solid-state lasers.

“Kaitlin exemplifies the leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship of our Washington State University Everett students,” Chancellor Paul Pitre said. “She applies what she has learned for the betterment of her peers and her community. I am incredibly proud of what she has achieved.”

“I’m grateful for the amazing faculty and staff at WSU Everett for nominating me, and I really appreciate the energy they put toward their students.” Ferguson said.

Award winners must exemplify continuing dedication to lead by example and demonstrate that a career in engineering can be a fulfilling, rewarding pursuit for women of any background.