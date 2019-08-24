Edmonds CC child care center recognized for excellence

Edmonds Community College’s Center for Families (CFF) has been recognized for excellence as a child care provider by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

The center received a Level 4 rating for its Early Achievers program, recognizing it for interactions and environment, accreditation, and professionalism. According to state officials, the center’s teachers demonstrated quality improvements during a recent on-site assessment that focused on the learning environment and interactions between teachers and children.

“We’re proud to be recognized by the state for providing excellent child care,” said Edmonds CC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The Center for Families provides a safe and nurturing environment that celebrates the growth and learning of children and their parents.”

According to the state department, a child care provider’s participation in Early Achievers demonstrates a commitment to improving the quality of care for children.

CFF’s mission is to provide high quality child care that allows Edmonds CC student parents to complete their education and is a home for partnerships that strengthen parents’ roles in their children’s education and development.

“We serve hundreds of children, from infants to pre-kindergarten, giving them a great start while their parents get the education they need to continue to provide for their families,” said CFF Director Lisa Neumann. “The teachers have worked hard to make improvements that support the children and their families, and we are very proud of this acknowledgment of excellence.”

CFF and the college’s on-campus Head Start programs are also accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. CFF serves as a training facility to model best practices in early learning and family support to help expand excellent child care throughout the region and as an educational space for students who are learning to become early childhood educators.

For more information, go to edcc.edu/families.