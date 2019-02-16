Edmonds CC Bee Club to show ‘Flight of the Butterflies’ Feb. 21

Curious about the longest known insect migration on Earth? The Edmonds Community College Bee Club and Green Team is hosting a screening of Flight of the Butterflies on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Black Box Theatre.

The documentary follows a butterfly monarch leading her family on a perilous, 2,000 kilometer journey from Mexico to Canada.

The screening is free and open to the public. For a suggested $5 donation, receive a handmade bar of soap or beeswax food wrap. Honey will also be sold by the Bee Club, collected from on-campus honeybee hives.

The Black Box Theatre is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The screening will be from 5-7 p.m. For a map of the campus and directions visit the Edmonds Community College website here.