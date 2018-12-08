Edmonds CC baking students get in holiday spirit for a good cause

1 of 3

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” more than a bustling kitchen filled with baking students busy making cookies for a good cause.

This week Edmonds Community College Baking and Pastry Arts students made 480 cookies, or 40 dozen, to donate to CookieFest 2018, a festive pop-up cookie sale to benefit the nonprofit Seattle Milk Fund.

“This is our first year to participate, and we’re so excited to contribute to an organization that provides financial help to make child care more affordable for low-income student parents,” said Karen Jenkins, Edmonds CC chef instructor.

CookieFest 2018 will be held from 11 a.m. until the last cookie is sold, Saturday, Dec. 8, during Winterfest at Seattle Center Armory. Cookies are $20 per dozen or $2 per cookie. All proceeds directly benefit Seattle Milk Fund families.

“We’ve made so many varieties,” said student baker Barry Rickman. The students used nearly 11 pounds of butter, more than 5 pounds of sugar, and 35 eggs to make pecan bars, lime butter cookies dusted with powdered sugar, traditional German spritz and checkerboard cookies, chocolate-dipped macaroons, and winter holiday themed snowmen, Christmas trees, snowflakes and leaves.

Student baker and single mom Carolina Mooney is working toward an associate’s degree in baking and said she’s proud to be part of efforts that will benefit and help keep student parents, like herself, in school. Mooney designed all of the holiday-themed cookies.

Rickman and Mooney also shared a trade secret: Edmonds CC’s cookie recipes are tried and true. When a cookie breaks, comes out of the oven a little overdone, or if the scarf isn’t just perfect, well … someone has to eat it.

Interested in baking and pastry arts? Edmonds CC offers a one-year baking certificate and a two-year associate’s degree in baking with an emphasis on specialty baking.

Winter quarter classes include:

• Beginning Baking Theory, CLART 102, 5 credits, online. This class provides an introduction to ingredients, mixing methods, terminology, bakery equipment, procedures, and the use of hand tools.

• Beginning Baking, CLART 110, 7 credits, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This class offers an introduction to batters and doughs and is the lab accompaniment to CLART 102.

Go to go to edcc.edu/baking for more information. Winter quarter registration is open. Classes start Jan. 2.

— Story and photos courtesy Edmonds Community College